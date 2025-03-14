UN JUDGE FOUND GUILTY OF KEEPING WOMAN AS A SLAVE IN UK



Ugandan UN judge Lydia Mugambe told police she had diplomatic immunity when they arrested her for keeping a woman as an unpaid servant in her Oxfordshire home.





Mugambe tricked her victim into coming to the UK, forcing her to work without pay and threatening her when she resisted.





A jury at Oxford Crown Court convicted her on multiple charges, including facilitating travel for exploitation and forcing someone to work.





Her alleged co-conspirator, Ugandan diplomat John Leonard Mugerwa, has already fled back to Uganda.