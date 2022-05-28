By Prudence Siabana

The United Nations-UN- Human Rights Office has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema`s pledge to abolish the death penalty in Zambia and work with parliament to end this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment saying the move will be a major step forward for human rights in the country.

UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango says the use of the death penalty is incompatible with fundamental human rights and dignity.

In a statement, Mr. Mugango says as opposed to the death penalty law, some 170 states have abolished it or introduced a moratorium on the death penalty either in law or in practice.

Mr Mugango has therefore urged the Zambian government and parliament to promptly bolster the president’s pledge with tangible legal reforms.

He states that some of the legal reforms which include amending the penal code act and the criminal procedure code act to remove capital provisions there, as well as re-launching the constitutional reform process to expand the bill of rights, including with explicit prohibition of the death penalty.

Mr Mugango says the UN human rights office stands ready to provide technical assistance and cooperation to the Zambian authorities to make this promise a reality.

