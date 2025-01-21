UN RAPPORTEUR BEGINS MEETING VICTIMS OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS



The United Nations Expert on human rights Irene Zubaida Khan has begun meeting the Victims of those alleged to have their Human Rights violated by the Hakainde Hichilema administration.



Ms Khan a Rapporteur for the UN Human Rights Council is in Zambia to access the situation and will among other stakeholders meet President Hakainde Hichilema. She will be in Zambia upto 31st January 2025.





Ms Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion. She will access the country advice and submit a report to United Nations Human Rights Council.





Today, 21st January 2025 in the morning she met Civil and human Rights activist, Brebner Changala.

He is alleged to be a victim of state harrasment, prolonged detention and is currently facing charges of Seditious practices.