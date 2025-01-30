UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR IRENE KHAN ENGAGES PARLIAMENT ON FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND OPINION IN ZAMBIA



January 29, 2025



LUSAKA – United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, has visited Zambia’s Parliament as part of her official mission to assess the state of freedom of expression in Zambia.





Ms. Khan is in the country at the invitation of the Zambian government, which seeks an independent review of the nation’s progress in upholding fundamental freedoms.



Her engagements have involved consultations with key stakeholders across various sectors.





During her visit to Parliament, Ms. Khan met with First Deputy Speaker, Attractor Malungo Chisangano before proceeding to interact with the Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights, and Governance.



The committee, through its chair and KATOMBORA member of parliament Clement Andeleki, presented visual evidence comparing the state of affairs under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) regime to the current United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.





Ms. Khan is expected to hold further engagements with government officials which include President Hakainde Hichilema before concluding her visit with a press briefing on Friday, where she will present her findings and recommendations.





Her visit underscores Zambia’s commitment to strengthening democratic governance and ensuring that freedom of opinion and expression remains protected in line with international human rights standards.



TF