UNAIDS WELCOMES US EMERGENCY WAIVER TO CONTINUE HIV TREATMENT AMID FUNDING PAUSE



UNAIDS has welcomed the decision by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to approve an “Emergency Humanitarian Waiver” ensuring the continuation of life-saving HIV treatment across 55 countries. The waiver allows millions of people living with HIV to maintain access to treatment funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the world’s leading HIV initiative.



PEPFAR directly supports over 20 million people living with HIV, accounting for two-thirds of those receiving treatment globally.





“This urgent decision recognizes PEPFAR’s critical role in the AIDS response and restores hope to people living with HIV,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. “We commend the US government for safeguarding this essential lifeline.”





The waiver comes in response to a recent executive order from the US Department of State announcing a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance. The order, one of the first major foreign policy moves of the new administration, was intended to assess program efficiencies and alignment with US foreign policy.





Under the waiver, essential HIV medication, medical services, and necessary supplies will continue to be delivered despite the funding pause.



UNAIDS has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing partners, governments, and communities to assess and mitigate the potential impacts of the pause on HIV service delivery, including prevention, care, and support for orphans and vulnerable children.





Byanyima urged the US to maintain its leadership role in the global HIV response. “We encourage President Donald J. Trump to prioritize the fight against AIDS and help achieve our shared goal of ending the epidemic.”





The decision provides a critical reprieve for the global HIV community amid concerns about disruptions in essential services.





This is contained in a statement issued by UNAIDS