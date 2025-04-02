UNAMENDED CONSTITUTION MAY EXTEND HH’S RULE, CLAIMS NEVERS MUMBA



By Darius Choonya



Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has emphasized the need to amend Zambia’s constitution before the 2026 general elections, arguing that the current document has numerous loopholes that could lead to a constitutional crisis if left unaddressed.





Speaking at a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, Dr. Mumba, who is also an alliance partner of the ruling UPND, warned that failing to amend Article 52 could disrupt the electoral process.





He explained that under the current provision, if a presidential candidate withdraws after nomination, a fresh nomination process must take place—something that could create uncertainty and delays during an election.





Dr. Mumba further cautioned that if the article remains unchanged, President Hakainde Hichilema could end up staying in office longer than expected due to legal technicalities.





However, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and lawyer Celestine Mukandila have filed a petition before the Constitutional Court, seeking an order to halt any amendment process.





Meanwhile, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has revealed that the Commission is reviewing the 2019 Delimitation Report in line with Article 59 of the Constitution.