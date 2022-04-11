Unanswered questions 5 years after HH arrest

EXACTLY five years ago, on April 11, 2017, President Hakainde Hichilema was arrested for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Zambian government.

At the time, Mr Hichilema was leader of Zambia’s biggest opposition political party, United Party for National Development (UPND).

His arrest came hours after heavily armed and masked policemen had raided his home in Lusaka’s New Kasama residential area, leaving a trail of destruction in the mansion.

Prior to the raid, ruling Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri had issued a veiled instruction to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to arrest Mr Hichilema.

At that time, it was common for PF officials to give orders to the Zambia Police about whom to and not to arrest.

Lawlessness had become the order of the day. There was no equality before the law.

That was the reason why what may have passed for a traffic offence, with President Hichilema’s driver being the offender, was manufactured into treason, whose maximum penalty is a death sentence.

Mr Hichilema’s outrageous charge of treason had come on the back of a road rage in Mongu, Western Province, when the convoy of the then opposition leader failed to give way to President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade as the two political rivals headed to Limulunga for the Kuomboka ceremony.

It was the first time ever that the Zambian people witnessed a presidential motorcade overtaking other motorists.

There had been no route lining by the Zambia Police because Mr Lungu had been scheduled to fly by chopper from-

