UNBELIEVABLE THAT AGRO-FUEL IS PREVENTING THE OFFLOAD OF cheap fuel By Laura Miti





It is very difficult to to wrap one’s head around the News Diggers story that Agro Fuel, who it has been found was delivering fuel at twice the cost, has prevented off loading of cheaper fuel by hoarding the reserve tanks. They filled the tanks with expensive fuel.





How can that kind of impunity be possible without Agro fuel being solidly protected by the highest enchelons of government?



Firstly, how does the company still have a contract? How deeply do you have to hurt the Zambian people to be blacklisted?





So, yes, I am looking forward to the statement that that the Minister of Energy will deliver to Parliament on this matter.



One just weeps at the extent to which government actors in Zambia care nothing about the poverty of the people.





You can allow fuel to be over charged by an entity who acts like Guptas of South Africa??



Koma kaya if it’s just allowing. State House has to show that it is not part of this, or actively looking away – kuchita kutyola mukosi – in refusing to see the rot.



Ndaba hmm, the Agro Fuel matter stinks to high heaven.