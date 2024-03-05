UNCERTAINTY GRIPS MUNYAULE MARKET TRADERS AFTER DEMOLITION

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Uncertainty has gripped traders of demolished Munyaule Market in Lusaka central business district.

The traders who are still salvaging their goods from the rabble are wondering what to do next as the local authority has not provided an alternative.

Gertrude Nachela further wonders why the council went ahead to issue them offer letters by the council at 500 kwacha if it was known that they would be evicted.

On Sunday, the council demolished the makeshift market to pave way for development of a modern market.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager, Chola Mwamba has assured the affected of trading spaces once the modern market is completed.