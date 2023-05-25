UNCLE DEFILES, IMPREGNATES NIECE

A 15-year-old girl has been defiled and impregnated by her stepmother’s 22-year-old young brother in Mayowa Village of Mafinga District.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga says the victim is believed to have been defiled by Robert Mutambo between February and May 2023.

Mubanga explains that in February, the father of the victim and the wife went to visit their relatives at a nearby village leaving behind the victim as well as other young siblings.

The Commissioner narrates that around 22:00 hours the suspect went to where the victim was sleeping, in a separate grass thatched house and had carnal of knowledge her after a long resistance.

He states that the suspect continued to sneak out of his house to have carnal knowledge of the victim even after the parents returned home and later fell pregnant.

Kaunda adds that the suspect has since been arrested while the victim has been issued with a medical report form.

