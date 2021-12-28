Good Afternoon Comrades

After so much consultations with my Family, Friends both from within and out side PF

I Tripher Ng’andu Aka Uncle T today have decided to take a new path in my Political Journey ,I have decided to run for Kabwata Constituency parliamentary by-election slated for 20th January 2022 under Socialist Party

I would like to thank the Former republican and Pf party president His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu,the pf Party leadership and the Party Functionaries in Kabwata Constituency for giving me an opportunity to serve in various capacities within the party

During my course of work in the Party I may have offended some people knowingly or unknownily

May I take this opportunity to apologize to you all for stepping on your toes

I thank you all and wishing the Patriotic Front all the Best, I will forever cherish the days and times we had in the PF party

I thank you all

Complements of the season

Trevor Tripher Ng’andu Aka Uncle T

Former Pf Kabwata Constituency Chairman