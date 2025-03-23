“UNCOVERING THE TRUTH: EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S ALLEGED PROPAGANDA PLANS”



By Timmy



Recent reports suggest that Emmanuel Mwamba, a former ambassador, has been spearheading a significant propaganda project from the United States. Allegedly backed by external funding, Mwamba’s initiative aims to create an artificial narrative of persecution against the opposition.



According to sources, Mwamba has shared notes with Edgar Lungu, who is also currently outside the country. Their plan, dubbed “Plan B,” seeks to achieve two primary objectives: garnering international sympathy and creating public sentiment in their favor.





Mwamba is reportedly set to launch a podcast, “Emmanuel Mwamba Verified,” where he will allegedly use insights from civil servants to craft a negative narrative against the current administration.





However, it’s essential to note that Mwamba’s credibility has been questioned in the past. His previous claims, including the announcement of Frederick Chiluba’s death and allegations of police surrounding a UN rapporteur, have been met with skepticism.





As the UPND prepares to counter Mwamba’s alleged propaganda, it’s crucial to separate fact from fiction. With a critical eye, we must examine the evidence and sources behind these claims.





