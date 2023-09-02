Under-5 leadership is now being clearly seen by Zambians- Davies Chama

Under-5 leadership is now being clearly seen by Zambians, charges Chama

The “under five” leadership is now being seen in Hakainde Hichilema and his administration’s failure to govern, says Patriotic Front (PF) national chairman Davies Chama

In an interview, Chama, who is former defence minister, said that the continued “blame game trajectory that the UPND administration is heeping on the Patriot Front” is an indication of leadership failure in the ruling party and is not sustainable.”

He said that the failure by the UPND administration to “fix the economy as promised during their campaign promises is an under five leadership,” which the Patriot Front advised the Zambian people not to embrace.

Chama argued that the UPND government’s failure should not be perpetually be attributed to the Patriot Front because the incumbent promised to address numerous challenges, but today they are have realised that cannot deliver on their campaign pledges.”

"First and foremost, the Zambian people are not dull are seeing through their lies..