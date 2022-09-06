By Staff Reporter

IT’S silly to arrest someone because you misinterpreted his thoughts, says Bowman Lusambo

He charges that under Hakainde Hichilema’s presidency, “one can be imprisoned for simply breathing”.

The former Lusaka Province minister indicated on his Facebook page yesterday that he visited Sean Tembo who is detained at Woodlands Police Station.

“I stand with Sean Tembo. This morning I found myself at Woodlands Police Station to visit comrade Sean Tembo who has been detained without a charge. No Officer has even bothered to explain to him why he is under detention,” wrote Lusambo. “It is silly to arrest someone because you misinterpreted his thoughts. I found my brother in high spirits and I encouraged him to be strong during this trying period.”

He said he shared with Tembo, the Patriots for Economic Progress leader, that “it is very evident that under the Hichilema presidency, one can be imprisoned for simply breathing”.

“But make no mistake, even if our voices were diminished, we will soldier on as brothers and sisters in the struggle until we reclaim our freedoms,” said Lusambo.