BOWMAN LUSAMBO

I stand with Sean Tembo

This morning I found myself at Woodlands Police Station to visit comrade Sean Tembo who has been detained without a charge. No Officer has even bothered to explain to him why he is under detention. It is silly to arrest someone because you misinterpreted his thoughts.

I found my brother in high spirits and I encouraged him to be strong during this trying period.

I shared with him that it is very evident that under the Hichilema presidency, one can be imprisoned for simply breathing.

But make no mistake, even if our voices were diminished, we will soldier on as brothers and sisters in the struggle until we reclaim our freedoms.