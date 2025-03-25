UNEARTHING THE HISTORY OF THE MNUKWA NATION.



The story of the Mnukwa dynasty begins with MAGIDO Maxhixhi Zimazana Madhlopa who was a commander of one of the regiments of King Zwangendaba. Magido led an elite army equivalent of today’s commandos. Unfortunately, Magido died in battle whilst there in Nguniland.





The torch was then given to his eldest son Sophenga KaMagido who began to read his father’s army. He too would perish in battle in present day Zimbabwe. Again the leadership of the Mnukwa army went to Sophenga’s eldest son, Mbati Madhlopa. It is thus Mbathi KaSophenga who crossed the uGwembe river in 1835 together with King Zwangendaba.





Mbathi Mazyopa had several children, among who were Musitho Madhlopa, Mnukwa Madhlopa, Kazalawa Madhlopa, Mangamani Madhlopa and Magodi Madhlopa. Musitho and Mnukwa were the eldest of Mbathi’s sons. Mbathi likewise perished in battle. After the death of King Zwangendaba, the Mnukwas divided with some brothers led by Musito going to the Mmbelwa side whilst some led by Mnukwa went with the Mphezeni Kingdom.





Mnukwa scaled the heights of power and became an important Induna of King Mphezeni who was also incahrge of passing judgement on witchcraft and other unwanted spirits in the Kingdom. His eldest son was Zibabo Madhlopa whose mother came from Edingeni village.





This was the first recognized Inkosi Mnukwa. Zibabo Madhlopa reigned from around 1900 upto his demise in 1936. He was succeeded by his Crown Prince, Zenase KaZibabo whose mother was Matolase Jele, a sister of Inkosi Maguya 1. Inkosi Zenase died in 1954 and was succeeded by his son Mastone in 1958 upto his demise in November 2005. Currently his son Inkosi Donald Madhlopa reigns as Inkosi Mnukwa IV.





Attached: Inkosi Mnukwa IV during this year’s uMkhosi weNcwala at the Mthenguleni arena in Chipata, Eastern Zambia.



©️ Gumbi Kaziguda Jele