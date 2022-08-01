Unemployed Doctors’ chairperson among newly recruited health workers

Chairperson for what were 800 unemployed doctors Dr Wallace Ndumba has been recruited among the 11,276 health workers announced by the government.

Dr Ndumba’s name is among the 11,200 names published of the health workers that been employed.

And speaking later with Daily Revelation, Dr Ndumba said he had been picked because he was qualified, just like all the others that were picked, including those that have been left out.

He urged those that have been left out not to despair.

Credit: Daily Revelation