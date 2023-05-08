Lusaka teenager offers to settle virginity damage fine in 18 years

A 19-YEAR- OLD unemployed man made people in Matero Local Court burst into laughter after he accepted to pay K20,000 he was charged for damage by paying K100 monthly installments.

If the court had agreed to Isaac Tembo’s mode of payment, it would have taken him 18 years to settle the amount.

Tembo was taken to court by Priscilla Mulenga for violating her daughter’s virginity.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga asked Lilian Tembo, 16, Isaac’s girlfriend if he was the first man she slept with, and she said yes.

“What did you see the first time you slept together? Magistrate Mulenga asked Lilian but she remained quiet for a long time.

When asked by the Magistrate how much she wanted as compensation from Isaac Mulenga, she said K25,000.

Magistrate Mulenga, then turned Tembo and asked him to respond to Mulenga’s demands.

“I can only manage to pay K20,000,” Isaac said, sending the court room into laughter.

Magistrate Mulenga then asked Isaac how much he would manage to pay monthly to settle the bill and he said K100 monthly, as if to tickle people in the court room.

Magistrate Mulenga then told Isaac’s mother to come for his aid in paying for the money and she said she could only manage to add a K50 on top of the K100 he pledged to pay every month.

“The court will order that you compensate the plaintiff with K7000. The first installment is K500 and thereafter you will be paying K300 per month until the whole amount is liquidated.

“These two are blind, they just made a mistake, you cant claim K25,000 from him,” Magistrate Mulenga said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail