UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS TO CONDUCT A PEACEFULL PROTEST TOMORROW

By Charles kakula

Come one, come all our fellow youths. Tomorrow we need to be heard.

We shall not subscribe to violence or vandalism but to peacefully demostrate.

Tomorrow being a 7th of June, 2023. We will march to the ministry of defense office along indepence avenue opposite presidential burial site.

The demostration will start exactly at 07:00 before the offices are open so the minister finds is there.

Two days ago the ministery of defense permanent secretary issued a statement after, he saw the letter of notification to the police concerning the demo.

To all the media, kindly join us to cover, this event.

