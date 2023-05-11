UNEMPLOYMENT HITS CRISIS LEVEL, CALL FOR INDABA – SILAVWE

GOLDEN Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has proposed a multi stakeholder and sectorial National Indaba on job creation to address issues of unemployment in the country.

Silavwe highlights that Zambia is in a national crisis with more than 8 million citizens of working age unemployed and without a stable income.

He suggests that the gathering must deduce strong home grown policies and strategies across all the sectors of the economy with the goal of industralisation.

Silavwe further proposes that a National Venture Capital Fund be created to support Zambian led startups in all the sectors of the economy.

He says a strategy on how to use the country’s Mineral Wealth to reduce unemployment must be formulated in addition to providing a pool of strategies to policy makers and implementers to tackle unemployment.

Silavwe is also of the view that the Zambian School Curriculum must be re-tailored to focus more on graduates starting local startups than job seeking centered.