UNESCO ORDERS RETURN OF BROKEN HILL MAN SKULL

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization-UNESCO- has passed a resolution instructing the United Kingdom -UK- and Northern Ireland to return the Broken Hill Man Skull to Zambia.

First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Embassy in Paris NAOMI MWEEMBA says the resolution was passed during the 24th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to Countries of Origin.

Ms. MWEEMBA says the resolution highlights the need for Zambia and UK to come up with a roadmap on the return of the skull which should be submitted to the 25th session of the committee.

She says the resolution also represents a crucial development in the ongoing efforts to return the skull to Zambia after 52 years of no meaningful progress in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, UK Director General Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport POLLY PAYNE stated that the UK does not agree to the return of the skull as such suggesting a roadmap would be in bad faith.

And Special Envoy to the President of Zambia in his capacity as Chief Negotiator Ambassador LAZAROUS KAPAMBWE underscored the ancestral significance of the Broken Hill Man Skull to Zambia’s cultural heritage.

And Zambia National Commission for UNESCO Senior Programme Officer for Culture SAMSON KANTINI welcomed the resolution adding that he looks forward to the release of the ancestor from the Natural Museum English Prison where he remains incarcerated for over 100 years now.