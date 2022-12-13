Unfriendly Business Environment For Zambians- Dr. Fred M’membe

UNFRIENDLY BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR ZAMBIANS

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party Zambia

When Mr Hichilema was elected into office, it was hoped that Zambian business people in the diaspora would come back and play a role in building a strong private sector of our economy.

But look at what they did to James Ndambo not so long ago. Is it safe for Zambians to do big business in the country? Sadly, the James Ndambo My Home Town has closed in Zambia.

There are many Zambians who have left the country to do business elsewhere because of the bad culture that is against successful business people in Zambia. Will Zambians feel encouraged to invest in this country?