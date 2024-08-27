Unfulfilled promises may lead Zambians to engage in coordinated social actions – Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga

Unfulfilled promises may lead Zambians to engage in coordinated social actions – Reverend

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Ndola based senior pastor Chilekwa Mulenga has charged that UPND may not win the 2026 elections, if they don’t double efforts on deliverables.

And Rev Mulenga has stated that the benchmark for the UPND in government shouldn’t necessarily be about the previous regime, but the campaign promises they made to the people of Zambia which formed the basis on which the citizens voted for President Hichilema and his party.

Rev Mulenga, who is senior pastor at Ndola City Chapel and former chairperson of Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship, stated that the people of Zambia were becoming increasingly discontented amidst a very high cost of living, violations of human rights and unfulfilled key campaign promises compounded by a blame game, with pressure mounting in people, which majority citizens may soon convert into social capital, building capacity to re-organise and engage in coordinated social actions unless real change takes effect and anchored on one Zambia one Nation mantra.

He stated that people were hungry and therefore, angry at the UPND for unfulfilled key promises.