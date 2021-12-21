MULENGA SATA DITCHES PF FOR BALLY
Unhappy Mulenga Sata has ditched the Patriotic Front (PF) to join the ruling UPND.
Mr Sata says he could not continue pretending to be happy in the political party that was formed by his late father and former Republican President Michael Sata.
Mr Sata says President Hakainde Hichilema is the best man to lead the country and urged all well-meaning Zambians not to be swayed into supporting finished political parties.
The former Lusaka Mayor says his heart is now at peace to leave PF, which he says has been mismanaged and hijacked
Muselela kwa kaba.
Vulture.
This boy has no backbone.
Hard to believe he is the son of King Cobra.
No venom.
You are welcome boss.
Welcome home Mulenga! You have made the right decision. They mismanaged PF and you are showing them that they are opportunists. You will just be fine working with HH; he means well for this country.
Welcome Mulenga. Wise choice.
The truth of the matter is that PF has messed itself up and more are about to migrate to UPND and DP period!
We have a self confessed lunatic wanting to lead pf. What should Mr Sata do?
He has no share whatever, he’s not recognized anywhere in the ranks
No sane person would want to in PF with all the Jackals, Hyenas, Lunatics and thieves who have hijacked a once beloved PF!
PF no Pali Fits … Kikikiki
More to follow the good example of Cobra Junior!
Yamunyokola njala