MULENGA SATA DITCHES PF FOR BALLY

Unhappy Mulenga Sata has ditched the Patriotic Front (PF) to join the ruling UPND.

Mr Sata says he could not continue pretending to be happy in the political party that was formed by his late father and former Republican President Michael Sata.

Mr Sata says President Hakainde Hichilema is the best man to lead the country and urged all well-meaning Zambians not to be swayed into supporting finished political parties.

The former Lusaka Mayor says his heart is now at peace to leave PF, which he says has been mismanaged and hijacked