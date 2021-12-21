Mulenga Sata
MULENGA SATA DITCHES PF FOR BALLY

Unhappy Mulenga Sata has ditched the Patriotic Front (PF) to join the ruling UPND.

Mr Sata says he could not continue pretending to be happy in the political party that was formed by his late father and former Republican President Michael Sata.

Mr Sata says President Hakainde Hichilema is the best man to lead the country and urged all well-meaning Zambians not to be swayed into supporting finished political parties.

The former Lusaka Mayor says his heart is now at peace to leave PF, which he says has been mismanaged and hijacked

  3. Welcome home Mulenga! You have made the right decision. They mismanaged PF and you are showing them that they are opportunists. You will just be fine working with HH; he means well for this country.

  6. We have a self confessed lunatic wanting to lead pf. What should Mr Sata do?
    He has no share whatever, he’s not recognized anywhere in the ranks

  7. No sane person would want to in PF with all the Jackals, Hyenas, Lunatics and thieves who have hijacked a once beloved PF!
    PF no Pali Fits … Kikikiki
    More to follow the good example of Cobra Junior!

