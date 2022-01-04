UNIDENTIFIED MAN HUNGS ONESELF

A man suspected to be between 25 and 30 -year-old in Nakonde district has committed suicide by hanging himself.

Muchinga province deputy commanding officer Lucky Buumba has confirmed the development on Monday that the man hanged himself with a rope to a tree in the bush

The deceased is yet to be identified and the body has since been deposited to Nakonde district mortuary awaiting identification.

A passerby discovered the deceased body after he went to collect firewood in a bush later reporting the matter to police.

Police have since appealed to families who have lost a male family member between 25 and 30 to fourth.

Credit: Nakonde Radio Fm-99.4