UNIDENTIFIED MAN WEARING HEADSETS DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY A GOODS TRAIN IN LUSAKA

July 11, 2024 – An unidentified man aged between 20 and 25 sustained fatal injuries after he was hit by a Goods Train which was moving from Lusaka heading to the Copperbelt Province.

The incident occurred on July 10, 2024 around 16:00 hours near Kabanana Site and Service area.

Police together with officers from Zambia Railways rushed to the scene where they found the victim, with headphones on him, lying in a pool of blood.

He sustained deep cuts on the face and had his feet cut off.

He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body is in the same Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

Police have opened an inquiry file in the incident.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Public Relations Officer

(Image from file)