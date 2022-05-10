UNION LEADERS IN THE MINES INITIATING TALKS OVER REQUEST MADE BY VEDANTA RESOURCES TO RETURN TO ZAMBIA

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Union leaders in the mines are initiating serious consultations with regards the quest made by Vedanta resources to come back to Zambia following a written letter to Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, promising various progressive changes, in a bid to reclaim the mine.

in a letter dated may 5th, 2022, Vedanta Resources Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal said Vedanta and government needed to engage constructively in order to resolve the dispute between the parties.

But speaking at a joint media briefing in Kitwe this morning, MUZ General Secretary George Mumba says the unions will first need to consult its members to come up with a comprehensive statement on the matter.

Mr. Mumba adds that in as much as the union has its position already known especially after advocating for Vedanta’s exist in Zambia, they will have to engage their members to appreciate their sentiments following the various promises that have been made by the mining firm.

PHOENIX NEWS