The United National Independence Party (UNIP) has expelled Tilyenji Kaunda, Trevor Mwamba, and Njekwa Anamela, among others, due to gross indiscipline, which allegedly promotes factionalism and contravenes Court Order 2019/HP/1237, as announced by Party Secretary General Rev. Alfred Banda during a Lusaka press briefing, where he also refuted claims of internal party factions.