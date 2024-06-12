UNIP NOMINATIONS REJECTED, PARTY CRIES FOUL

The United National Independent Party (UNIP) have charged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) are self-centred by rejecting nominations for the Mulalo Ward seat of their candidate.

Party purported Deputy secretary General, Boyd Kasoma mentioned that

nomination for his party’s candidate was rejected on grounds that are not valid.

He said their preferred candidate for the ward, Zachariah Simfukwe is eligible because the party changed office bearers with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) in 2022 following its convention in 2021.

Meanwhile, Party candidate Simfukwe expressed sadness saying, “For I have nothing more to say because people are not happy .”

And, Nominations center returning officer at Ikomba primary school, Charles Nyirenda clarified that the nominations were rejected because the certificate was signed by a provincial secretary instead of the secretary general of the party.

This was during the nominations of the by-elections in Mulalo ward following a vacancy neccesited by the resignation of ward councillor, Willard Simutanda in April this year.