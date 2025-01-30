Unisa denies conferring honorary PhD on Zimbabwean prophet Walter Magaya



In November 2017, reports emerged that Prophet Walter Magaya, leader of Zimbabwe’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, had been conferred with an honorary doctorate in theology by the University of South Africa (UNISA).





However, UNISA has since refuted these claims, stating that it never awarded any honorary doctorate to Magaya and that he was never registered as a student at the university.





The institution has expressed concern over the false claims and is considering legal action to protect its reputation.