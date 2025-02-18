United Kingdom summons Rwanda’s High Commissioner  as  M23 advances in eastern DR Congo

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced that it had summoned Rwanda’s High Commissioner after M23 rebels who have been alleged to have links with Kigali, made territorial gains in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern regions.





Through a statement released online and on X, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said, “the UK strongly condemns the advances of the Rwandan Defense Force and M23 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.”





“These advances constitute an unacceptable violation of DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the office said, adding, “the Government of Rwanda must immediately withdraw all Rwanda Defense Force troops from Congolese territory.”



“We urge Rwanda to immediately cease all hostilities and return to dialogue through African-led peace processes,” the FCDO said.





Despite the summons and the allegations of Rwanda backing M23, the East African nation’s President Paul Kagame is on record several times denying that Kigali is supporting the rebels.





Speaking during an exclusive interview with CNN which broadcast two weeks ago, Kagame said he doesn’t know if there are any Rwandan troops in DRC.





When asked by the interviewer, Larry Madowo, how the commander in chief can say he doesn’t know if his troops are in eastern DRC, Kagame said “there are many things I don’t know. But if you want to ask me is there a problem in Congo that concerns Rwanda and that Rwanda would do anything to protect itself, I say 100%.”