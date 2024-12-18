UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO MK PARTY FOR THE CORDIAL EXCHANGE



Lusaka- Wednesday December 18, 2024



The United Kwacha Alliance,UKA wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to President Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe, MK Party leadership for the cordial interactions during the visit to Durban, South Africa.





The exchange reflects the strengthening of fraternal bonds between the MK Party and UKA, as both movements strive to foster inclusive and people-centered governance in Southern Africa.





In South Africa the UKA leaders had high level interactions with President Jacob Zuma, MK Deputy President Dr. John Hlophe and Chairperson of the Progressive Forces in Parliament, Mr. Lucky Montana.





At the uMkhonto weSizwe First Anniversary Gala Night Dinner on 16th December 2024 the UKA leaders were honoured by placing them on a Golden Spear Table right next to President Zuma’s Table.



The Golden Spear Table is not just a ceremonial placement but a significant gesture of unity, trust, and mutual respect.





It underscores the importance of regional collaboration among progressive political movements, as we collectively work towards socio-economic transformation, dignity for our people, and restoration of trust in leadership.





As UKA, we are humbled by this recognition and remain committed to strengthening relationships across borders with all our neighbours and beyond.





We extend our congratulations to President Jacob Zuma and the MK Party for their unwavering efforts and remarkable organization of the first anniversary events.



We look forward to continued collaboration and growing the spirit of unity among like-minded political allies.



Signed

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA