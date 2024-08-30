United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Condemns Government’s Arrogant Response to UN Human Rights Report



30th August 2024



Lusaka, Zambia – The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is appalled by the Zambian government’s dismissive and arrogant response to the latest United Nations Special Human Rights report. The report unequivocally calls for an immediate halt to the arrests of opposition leaders, journalists, church leaders, and citizens who exercise their constitutional right to provide checks and balances to the President Hakainde Hichilema administration.



UKA strongly endorses the UN report’s findings and recommendations, which echo our own concerns about the escalating human rights violations and dictatorial tendencies under the UPND administration. We thank the international community for speaking out against these abuses and standing in solidarity with the Zambian people.



The government’s refusal to acknowledge and address these concerns is a clear indication of their disregard for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. UKA demands that the government takes immediate action to:



– Cease arbitrary arrests and harassment of opposition leaders, journalists, church leaders, and citizens

– Respect human rights and democratic principles

– Engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to address concerns and promote national unity



UKA stands with the UN and the international community in condemning the dictatorial behavior exhibited by the UPND administration. We will continue to advocate for the protection of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Zambia.



Issued by



Ephraim Shakafuswa

UKA-Media Director