UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE (UKA) STATEMENT ON THE NULLIFICATION OF NINE PF SEATS IN PARLIAMENT

04/07/2024

The declaration of nine (9) seats for the Members of Parliament belonging to the PF party is a reckless and irresponsible conduct by everybody involved in this seemingly misplaced UPND project to dismantle the former ruling party.

Currently, our Country needs revitalised efficient and effective strategies in our education and health systems to produce generations of well-trained, healthy and competitive human capital and an upper middle class citizenly. That is where our priorities in terms of expenditure should be going, not senseless bye-elections.

It is disheartening to note that for almost three years in government, the UPND has continued to be so wasteful with meager public resources. The creation of unnecessary expenditure such as the currently declared bye-elections is testament of the UPND’s uncaring attitude towards our people in the dispensation of governance.

The Hakainde led government’s insensitivity and its over estimated and pure ignorant view on the state’s carrying capacity has been a source of worry for a long time. Clearly this is a danger to state security and to the well being of our future generations.

As UKA, we wish to urge our voting citizens to appropriately express discontent with this kind of irresponsibility by a wasteful and uncaring government, the legitimacy of which, has not been earned through respect and fulfilling of the terms of the social contract which terms are abrogated on a daily basis.

As Zambians of all walks of life, we need to stand together and reclaim the mandate genuinely given by the Zambian citizens on the 12th August 2021 in the hope for a better Zambia.

Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA