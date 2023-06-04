UNITED OPPOSITION IS KEY FOR GOVERNMENT TO DELIVER- FATHER CHONDE

KITWE, Sunday, June 4, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The Catholic Church in Kitwe District says it desires to see a United opposition that would offer strong and effective Checks and Balances to the Government.

Catholic Priest Father Chalwe Chonde said this is to ensure that Government is kept in check and deliver for the good of the people.

Father Chonde who is also Radio Ichengelo C.E.O was speaking during Mass to celebrate trinity Sunday at Our Lady of Africa Parish in Kitwe.

Trinity Sunday is one of the most important feasts for the Catholic Church.

The mass was also attended by Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya who is also a former Catholic Priest and Radio Ichengelo Station Manager.