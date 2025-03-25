UNITED OPPOSITION TO ESCORT M’MEMBE TO THE POLICE

FRED MMEMBE IS NOT ALONE



Dr Fred M’membe is not alone. Fred is with the people of Zambia. It is the people of Zambia who have been summoned by the police call out to Fred.





As a people and as opposition parties we are all clearly in defence of the Zambian Constitution and will defend it.



President Fred M’membe and all those who will stand for the Constitution and face persecution for doing so, will never be alone. If the government takes Fred M’membe’s case to court, this is a trial that would have to be broadcast live from the courts.





Zambians will be more interested in this case than the chameleon witchcraft case.



We shall be going with Fred M’membe to the police station.





If the police point guns at us when we go there; we shall all claim damages from the state following the precedent set by the compensation award to Minister Frank Tayali.



SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC

CHAIRMAN UKA

25TH MARCH 2025