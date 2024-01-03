United States’ first elected Somali-American mayor takes office

The leaders of the city of St. are meeting to make decisions. Nadia Mohamed, who is 27 years old, has been sworn in as the mayor of Louis Park in Minnesota. She made history by being the first Somali-American elected mayor in the US.

Ms Mohamed won the mayoral election last November with 58% of the vote.

She is the youngest and the first Muslim and black mayor in the city. She wants to be known for more than just her identity.

“So, my identity is a part of my story, right. I’m proud of who I am, but I don’t want that to be the only thing people focus on. ” “I don’t want people to end their conversation there,” Ms Mohamed told KARE TV station in Minneapolis after she was elected.

She wants to work on keeping people safe and making sure everyone has a home they can afford as mayor.

Ms Mohamed was chosen to be on the city’s council in 2019 when she was 23 years old.

Her family came to live in Minnesota from Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp when she was 10 years old. They had escaped from the war in Somalia.

In 2021, Deqa Dhalac became the first Somali-American mayor of South Portland, Maine.

Ms Mohamed is the very first mayor of Somali-American descent to be chosen by the people.