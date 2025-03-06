The United States has cut off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, a move that could significantly impact the Ukrainian military’s ability to target Russian forces, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on Wednesday, March 5. The decision to halt intelligence-sharing and military aid underscores the Trump administration’s strategy to exert pressure on Ukraine, pushing the country towards the negotiating table regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, March 4, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing Ukraine’s willingness to engage in peace talks over the war. Ratcliffe indicated that the suspension of military and intelligence support would be temporary and that the U.S. would resume cooperation once Ukraine demonstrated a commitment to moving the peace negotiations forward.

While the full extent of the intelligence-sharing cutoff remains unclear, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that U.S. intelligence-sharing has ceased. One source mentioned that the cutback was “partial,” but further details were not provided.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that the U.S. was "reviewing all aspects" of its intelligence relationship with Ukraine while also engaging in ongoing discussions about potential negotiations on a minerals deal and a peace agreement with Russia. He expressed optimism that progress would be made soon.