United States of America has banned transgender athletes from participating in men and women’s sports

The United States of America has banned transgender men from competing in men’s sports and transgender women from competing in women’s Sports.

This position was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament Mike Johnson in a post on X.

“Today is a great day in America because House Republicans just passed @RepGregSteube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act ensuring men cannot compete in women’s sports.”

“Men are men, women are women, and men cannot become women. It’s just that simple.” his post read.

US House passes bill banning transgender athletes from participating in men and women

The development may be a return to incoming President, Donald Trump’s policy which then banned transgender in the United States military.

On July 26, 2017, then-President Donald Trump announced through a series of tweets that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

The policy was however overturned by the administration of outgoing President, Joe Biden.

Although it is unclear what the decision of the incoming President, Donald Trump, would be upon the ascension of office, there are however talks in quarters that he may re-introduce a ban on transgender in the military.