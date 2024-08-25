Unknown number of people buried alive in Chongwe District



By Lucky Phiri



Unknown number of people have been buried alive while loading sand in a truck in Mwashinango village of Chongwe District.



According to residents, the accident happened around 09:00 hours in the morning.



One of the witnesses ZIA HANUNGU says only the driver of the truck has been rescued and rushed to Hospital.



Mr. HANUNGU has told ZNBC News that more bodies are still trapped.



Fire Brigade and Police officers are at the accident scene.



📷 Lucky Phiri