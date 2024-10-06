UNKNOWN PEOPLE ATTACK, KILL LUNDAZI TEACHER AFTER TEACHERS DAY CELEBRATION



Unknown people attacked and beat to death a male teacher 31 from Lundazi’s Kaviskeske Primary School of Vinyoni Village in Kapichila Chiefdom yesterday.



The deceased who was in the company of a female teacher, 31 from Mankhaka Primary school was returning from celebrating Teacher’s Day which was held in Mwase area yesterday.



Eastern Province Commissioner of Police, Mweemba Robertson confirmed the incident to ZANIS today.



Mr Mweemba said the duo were riding on a motorcycle around 22:00 hours when unknown people attacked them.



“I am confirming a murder case which occurred on October 4, 2024 around 22:00 hours along Mwase- Mankhaka road about 20 meters from Bowe turnoff,” Mr Mweemba said.



Police have named the deceased as Fred Masinda 31, a teacher at Kaviskeske Primary School in Lundazi District.



Zanis