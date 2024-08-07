UNKNOWN PEOPLE BREAK INTO KALOMO PEP STORE AND BLOW UP SAFE



Unknown people broke into Kalomo Pep Store and blew up the safe with explosives in an attempt to steal the money.



The safe reportedly contained a sum of K33,000, with the thieves gaining entry into the shop through the roof by cutting the iron sheets and breaking the ceiling directly into the Manager’s Office where the money was kept.



Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, explains that the store closed for business around 17:30 hours on 5th August, 2024, with the K33,000 being money realized from three days of sales.



Daka says the Store Manager, Muleya Sichapu, aged 33, indicated that the money had not been banked as Monday was a public holiday.



He states that due to the impact of the exploding safe, debris of broken concrete particles and dust were apparent in the shop, with pieces of burnt kwacha notes in all denominations, including coins.



Daka says officers who inspected the scene found a blue laptop bag which contained a big cutter left by the criminals in the Manager’s Office.



He states that the burnt and damaged notes, including the coins found at the scene, were counted and amounted to K31,219.



Daka says Pep Stores Kalomo is not installed with Closed closed-circuit television cameras, which could have been vital in times like this.



CREDIT: Byta FM Zambia