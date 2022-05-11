UNKNOWN PEOPLE STORM KBN TV, GRAB ALL STUDIO EQUIPEMENT AND LAPTOPS

Lusaka-11th May 2022

Unknown people in the night stormed KBN Television Station, broke doors and collected all studio equipment and associated laptops.

KBN TV Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Mambwe confirmed the development.

He said he was alerted by the Guard on duty that five people arrived at the Station in Northmead area and demanded entry to the studios and offices.

Mr. Mambwe couldn’t confirm whether the attackers were robbers or came from Law Enforcement Agencies.

“As soon as I was alerted I rushed to the station and arrived at 05;00hrs but they were gone with all our equipment. We have since made a formal complaint to the Police and the Guard is being held by the Police to help with investigations”.

The station is currently off air.