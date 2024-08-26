UNKNOWN ROBBERS ATTACK MAZABUKA GOLF CLUB, STEAL VALUABLES WORTH THOUSANDS



Unknown robbers attacked Mazabuka Golf Club on Friday evening, breaking into cars and stealing valuable properties worth thousands of Kwacha.



Among the stolen items were phones, laptops, and other valuables.



Mazabuka Golf Club captain, John Nkonjela, confirmed the development, disclosing that three cars were broken into and properties worth undisclosed amounts were stolen.



He explained that the robbers damaged the windows of two vehicles, while one car had its locking system damaged.



In confirming the incident, Southern Province Police Commissioner, Auxensio Daka, urged Mazabuka residents to secure their properties.



He advised residents to avoid leaving valuable items in vehicles, noting that criminals are now targeting parked cars.