Chilufya Tayali

UNLESS THERE’S SOMETHING ELSE BUT THERE IS NO CASE HERE, IT’S JUST ABUSE OF POWER TO ARREST HIM – #DICTATORSHIP

Democracy is not easy to maintain by cowards and autocratic leaders, because it allows people to tell you what is distasteful and at times hurting. But not all that is distasteful or hurting is defamation or malignant.

At times I also think certain tribesmen are over sensitive, I wonder if Bembas or Easterners would be offended, let alone consider it a crime, if someone said;

“The waste, “Ubututu bwaku bu Bemba” is what you have put in State House”.

Nakachinda is not talking about all Tongas but one individual, so the statement is not about all Tongas to mean that all Tongas are backwards.

President Lungu was also called names by President Hichilema himself, why does he want to be over sensitive to be sending police officers at dawn to arrest Nakachinda.

This is abuse of power and dictatorship. I hope they will give him bond according to the law or take him to court within the stipulated time.

I want to put it on record that I for one will not be scared of the dictatorship of President Hichilema, I will continue speaking until I die in his hands if that is what it takes.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – CISI MBANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!