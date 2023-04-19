UNLOCKING MICRO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY RIGIDITIES THROUGH PARTIAL ACCESS TO NAPSA

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The only time I remember receiving ceaseless calls on my phone,is during the election results of 12 August 2021.The next time is the past two days.

If there’s a brand name that has being popping out ceaselessly on people’s lips in the last 48 hrs, it’s NAPSA!

My friends, relatives and my social media followers kept on calling me to confirm whether It was true they can access this money and how.It appears from the moment the President signed the NAPSA bill into law and subsequent announcement by NAPSA, that news item on media houses was too good to be true.

The move taken by the New Dawn Administration to offload almost K11b cash in circulation could not have come at the right time than now.Of late, there’s been complaints of reduced kwacha in circulation on the market.

This created the perception that the prices of household groceries were beyond reach of the majority citizens especially those in the lower economic earning bracket.

When you run out of disposable income, what happens is that, a perception of goods being expensive is created.

When you become broke, even the items that you used to easily buy,off your budget line,become suddenly expensive.

The moment an opportunity for a steady supply of income opens up, slowly the same items that you thought were expensive start appearing reasonably affordable.