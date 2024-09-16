UNLOCKING OF KCM YIELDING POSITIVE RESULTS
….the commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by Vedanta marks a significant development, says Banda
Lusaka… Monday September 16, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)
The Consortium of Civil Society Organizations championing the revamping of the mining sector has observed that the unlocking of Konkola Copper Mines Plc is already yielding positive results.
The Consortium says the commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by Vedanta is a positive development.
Consortium Chairperson Samuel Banda says the recent unlocking of Konkola Copper Mine under the management of global mining giant Vedanta Resources has begun to yield the anticipated economic benefits.
Mr Banda, who is also Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director, said suppliers and contractors that had previously become inactive are now resuming operations.
“This development has restored job opportunities, particularly for youth in the Copperbelt region. Over 1,600 youths whose job contracts were terminated by a major KCM contractor have been recalled,” he indicated.
“In addition to increasing salaries for Konkola Copper Mine employees by 20%, providing a one-time payment of K2500 to KCM employees, and settling $250 million in payments to KCM contractors and suppliers, Vedanta Resources has also begun to fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) investment programs.”
He said the recent commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by KCM clearly demonstrates Vedanta Resources’ commitment to its CSR programs.
“As a consortium dedicated to sustainable development, we support such progressive initiatives aimed at enhancing public health service delivery. We believe this ambulance will significantly improve public health services in the Nchanga community,” he added.
“As noted by Vedanta’s Corporate Communications Director, Mr. Masuzyo Ndhlovu, Vedanta Resources has allocated $20 million to support the implementation of CSR programs, focusing on critical sectors such as health, agriculture, education, entertainment, and sports development. We encourage Vedanta Resources to continue on this positive path of contributing to national socio-economic development through job creation, business opportunities, and CSR programs that enhance community development.”
He urged both local and foreign investors to contribute positively to the communities in which they operate, thereby promoting socio-economic development in the country.
KCM is for mining , let them mine , make profit , and dividends to ZRA , NAPSA, pay their employees on time & good salaries etc. Only then can we talk of yielding results. Cos we with donations, even the salvation army or world vision have been donating since u was born but they always donate things Zambia doesn’t want & need. An Ambulance? That’s nonsense, CDF can buy 10 of these and at one time. Let them donate small mining machinery the ones they don’t use anymore to small artisanal miners.
Its called Social Responisibilty. So when you Esther Tembo were bring Second hand Ambulances worth 1Million Dollars and not Kwacha it was ok?
Sometimes you critics need to think before you speak….
This donation is just goodwill that KCM as it will serve the Workers, their families and the community when there is an emergency. Its not for decoration. Neither is a sign that they (KCM) have abandoned their purpose in Zambia. As they mine, the recognise that they live in a community and as they work towards their purpose, they will also; when they can, see what they can do for the community.
What saddens me is where the other stakeholders were? Mine workers Union. Its your members and community/families that will use this ambulance?
HH’s CDF has exposed not only the thieving Zambian politicians but largely the large thieves in form of these large cooperations, who. Always dangled a carrot yet ripping it off. What’s happening here is that, these cooperations keep receipts of everything they donate even a spoon, then at end of year, they remitt that to ZRA either for pay back ,or for large tax exemptions due to social responsibility(which legal according to our laws). So, there is no donations that these vampire make. This a pure business transaction and their is lots of profits to it – come Dec – tax exemptions all the way – cos of social responsibility. Billions of Dollars gone! Against an ambulance costing thousands of Zambian kwacha. Heheheheheheheheh