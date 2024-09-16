UNLOCKING OF KCM YIELDING POSITIVE RESULTS



….the commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by Vedanta marks a significant development, says Banda



Lusaka… Monday September 16, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Consortium of Civil Society Organizations championing the revamping of the mining sector has observed that the unlocking of Konkola Copper Mines Plc is already yielding positive results.



The Consortium says the commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by Vedanta is a positive development.



Consortium Chairperson Samuel Banda says the recent unlocking of Konkola Copper Mine under the management of global mining giant Vedanta Resources has begun to yield the anticipated economic benefits.



Mr Banda, who is also Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director, said suppliers and contractors that had previously become inactive are now resuming operations.



“This development has restored job opportunities, particularly for youth in the Copperbelt region. Over 1,600 youths whose job contracts were terminated by a major KCM contractor have been recalled,” he indicated.



“In addition to increasing salaries for Konkola Copper Mine employees by 20%, providing a one-time payment of K2500 to KCM employees, and settling $250 million in payments to KCM contractors and suppliers, Vedanta Resources has also begun to fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) investment programs.”



He said the recent commissioning of an ambulance at Nchanga South Hospital by KCM clearly demonstrates Vedanta Resources’ commitment to its CSR programs.



“As a consortium dedicated to sustainable development, we support such progressive initiatives aimed at enhancing public health service delivery. We believe this ambulance will significantly improve public health services in the Nchanga community,” he added.



“As noted by Vedanta’s Corporate Communications Director, Mr. Masuzyo Ndhlovu, Vedanta Resources has allocated $20 million to support the implementation of CSR programs, focusing on critical sectors such as health, agriculture, education, entertainment, and sports development. We encourage Vedanta Resources to continue on this positive path of contributing to national socio-economic development through job creation, business opportunities, and CSR programs that enhance community development.”



He urged both local and foreign investors to contribute positively to the communities in which they operate, thereby promoting socio-economic development in the country.



