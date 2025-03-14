“UNMASKING SABOI IMBOELA’S DECEPTION: A REBUTTAL TO UKA’s MISGUIDED ACCUSATIONS”



By Timmy



Saboi Imboela’s article criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema’s approach to constitutional amendments raises several concerns. As the Chairperson for Media at the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), Imboela’s accusations of a “one man commando” approach seem to be based on a misunderstanding of the constitutional amendment process .



Imboela’s demand for transparency and honesty from the President is reasonable, but her own track record raises questions. She has been found guilty of defamation charges, specifically for defaming the Statehouse Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.





Furthermore, Imboela’s criticism of the President’s approach to constitutional amendments seems hypocritical, given her own involvement in the UKA, which has been criticized for its ties to the Patriotic Front (PF) .





The UKA’s stance on constitutional amendments is unclear, but it’s evident that Imboela’s article is more of a political statement than a genuine call for transparency. The President’s commitment to constitutional reform is well-documented, and it’s essential to focus on the facts rather than spreading misinformation.





While Imboela’s concerns about transparency and accountability are valid, her own credibility and the UKA’s motives must be taken into account. It’s crucial to prioritize factual information and constructive dialogue over political posturing..



