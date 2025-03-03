UNMASKING THE OPPOSITION’S HIDDEN AGENDA: A THREAT TO ZAMBIA’S STABILITY



The recent revelation that the mineral discovered in Chunga is not gold, but rather another mineral, has laid bare a shocking plan by the opposition to sow chaos and disorder in Zambia.





This development comes on the heels of the opposition’s announcement that they were shifting to “Plan B.” Their sinister intention was to orchestrate a situation that would escalate into widespread unrest, rendering Lusaka and other parts of the country ungovernable for the UPND government.





The opposition deliberately peddled the false narrative of a gold discovery in Chunga, knowing full well that it would trigger a gold rush and inevitable clashes between the public and government authorities. Their ultimate goal was to create an atmosphere of confusion, thereby undermining the president’s ability to lead the nation.





This is not the opposition’s first attempt to drive a wedge into the fabric of Zambian society. Last year, they employed tribal remarks to stir up tensions, but their efforts were thwarted. Undeterred, they have now resorted to this new tactic.





It is imperative for Zambians to be cognizant of the opposition’s machinations and remain vigilant. We must collectively reject their attempts to instigate chaos and destabilize the government’s endeavors to develop the country.





Let us unite in promoting peace, stability, and national unity, while exposing the opposition’s hidden agenda and supporting the government’s efforts to build a brighter future for all Zambians.



WAGON MEDIA