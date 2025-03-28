“UNMASKING THE TRUTH: HOW LOOTED FUNDS ARE FINANCING PROPAGANDA AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA”



by Timmy



A recent video featuring “Why Me” and JJ Banda has sparked widespread speculation about their whereabouts and activities. Believed to be in exile due to past LAWLESSNESS, it’s alleged that they’re being sponsored by the previous government using looted funds. This sponsorship is purportedly financing a well-organized propaganda campaign against President Hakainde Hichilema, who’s working tirelessly to clean up the mess left behind by the previous administration.





The irony is stark: while “Why Me” and JJ Banda are allegedly enjoying the looted funds, Zambians are suffering the consequences of the economic mismanagement. Despite this, President Hichilema remains committed to restoring the economy and ensuring a brighter future for Zambia.



It’s essential to recognize the progress being made under President Hichilema’s leadership. Zambia’s economy is projected to grow, with real GDP expected to increase by 4.5% in 2024 and 2025.¹ The current account balance is also expected to improve, with surpluses predicted for 2025 and 2026.





As Zambia continues on its path to economic recovery, it’s crucial to support President Hichilema’s efforts and reject propaganda aimed at destabilizing the country. The people of Zambia deserve transparency and accountability, and it’s time to unmask the truth behind the looted funds and the propaganda campaign.





What are your thoughts on this matter? Share your opinions by commenting, liking, and sharing this post.



#UnmaskingTheTruth #PresidentHichilema #ZambiaEconomicRecovery



WAGON MEDIA